White Sox scouting director resigns after reported verbal harassment allegations

The Brief A Chicago White Sox front office executive has resigned from the team amidst their final playoff push in the 2026 season. The White Sox announced amateur scouting director Mike Shirley resigned from his position with the team on Saturday after allegations of inappropriate racial and sexist comments Shirley was in his seventh season with the Sox



A Chicago White Sox front office executive has resigned from the team amidst allegations of verbal harrasment as their final playoff push in the 2026 season continues.

What they're saying:

The White Sox announced amateur scouting director Mike Shirley resigned from his position with the team on Saturday before the team's 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Shirley was in his seventh season with the Sox as the team's amateur scouting director.

Later on Saturday, The Athletic reported Shirley allegedly made inappropriate racial and sexist comments about coworkers and in front of coworkers

According to The Athletic's report, Shirley was placed on administrative leave after the White Sox received an anonymous tip about his conduct at the Area Code Games in Long Beach, Calif., in August. The Area Code Games is a baseball scouting event involving high school players. Scouting directors, other scouting personnel and front-office employees all attend the event.

Shirley was placed under investigation, and The Athletic reported Shirley was the subject for at least one past internal investigation, too.

Big picture view:

This leaves the White Sox with a key vacancy in their front office at a pivotal time for the franchise.

After a massive overhaul of the team's farm system, the White Sox will try and take the next step of their rebuild with a team we now know can compete for a playoff spot. That front office will need a new amateur scouting director.