Women’s World Cup: Australia and Sam Kerr take on France's Les Bleues | August 12, 202

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: Sam Kerr and the Matildas take on France’s Les Bleues, and Linda Caicedo and the Colombian side aim to continue their historic ride against the formidable English.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 12, 2023

Day 24 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup features one match – the second of the quarterfinals.

Australia (winner of group B) vs. France (winner of group F), 3 a.m. EST (FOX, FOX Sports app)

England (winner of group D) vs. Colombia (winner of group H), 6:30 a.m. EST (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Match spotlight: Australia vs. France (and England vs. Colombia)

It’s the quarterfinals, and every match from here on out is going to be a good one. So while in theory we should be picking only one match for this spotlight section, we have to zoom in on both, at least a little. Still, there’s an obvious pick for the most anticipated match of the day. It’s Australia vs. France, and this, from Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, should make the reasoning clear:

"Sam is the best striker in the world. There's no other way to look at it other than that."

Injured for the first two matches of the tourney and used minimally (or in one case, not at all) since then, powerhouse forward and soccer icon Sam Kerr is expected to play as the 10th-ranked Australian team takes on France’s Les Bleues, who are ranked fifth. But this isn’t the not-to-be-missed match solely because of Kerr’s star power; after all, the home team has managed to fight through the tournament so far in style, and they’ve done so (for the most part) without the world’s foremost celebratory backflipper .

Still, she’s not the only shooting star taking the pitch today. France’s strong team includes one of the breakouts of the tourney, Kadidiatou Diani. The incredible run put forward by the underdog Colombian team has cast a heck of a spotlight on dazzling youngster Linda Caicedo (all of 18 years old, and a cancer survivor to boot). And while England will be without Lauren James, the heaviest of the team’s heavy hitters in the tournament so far (a red card has her out until the Final, should England make it all the way), they’ve still got record-smashing midfielder Keira Walsh out there mixing it up.

In short, the last two quarterfinal matches of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup should include some fireworks (metaphorically, at least). Set your coffee maker to start automatically while you sneak a little extra sleep before tuning in at 3 a.m. EST, only on FOX.

Players to watch: August 12

Australia: Sam Kerr, striker

The captain of Australia’s Matildas is a soccer giant: She’s a LEGO! She made the cover of the FIFA video game series! She’s made celebratory backflips iconic! And per FIFA, she’s one of only three players to have scored more than three goals in a Women's World Cup game, racking up four goals in a match against Jamaica in the 2019 cup. There are few players in the world this exciting – or this much fun to watch.

Also of note: Hayley Raso, whose three goals so far put her in the race for the Golden Boot.

Colombia: Linda Caicedo, forward

Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegria of Colombia and Real Madrid lament a failed occasion during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Expand

Caicedo's stunning World Cup performance this year has been dimmed by general concerns over her health. One video showed Caicedo dropping to the ground while grabbing her chest at one point during the tournament. But head coach Nelson Abadía said it was a culmination of stress and fatigue, adding there was "no problem." Let’s hope for more exhilarating play – and no more worrying health moments.

Also of note: Catalina Usme, whose expertly executed match-winning goal against Jamaica earned Colombia its first quarterfinals appearance in WWC history. It was her second goal of the tournament.

England: Keira Walsh, midfielder

This Barcelona star (she recently moved over from Manchester City for a record-smashing fee) is an intelligent and highly tactical player FIFA calls "the beating heart of the England midfield." She’s formidable on defense, but her quick thinking helped seal England’s EURO win with a crucial pass to teammate Ella Toone. She’s a world-class, top-tier player.

Also of note: Lauren James has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and her three goals to date have put her in the mix for the Golden Boot – but a red card in England’s match against Nigeria means she’ll be sitting out the Lionesses’ quarterfinal (and possible semifinal) match.

France: Wendie Renard, defender

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Wendie Renard #3 of France pass the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between France and Brazil at Brisbane Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Austra Expand

The captain of the French, the imposing Renard (she’s over six feet tall!) will be participating in her fourth World Cup, with an impressive 34 goals to her name and an even-more staggering 144 appearances with Les Bleues. She’s a towering figure – and not just because she’s so darned tall. Expect big things from le capitaine.

Also of note: Kadidiatou Diani’s three goals to date make her a contender for the Golden Boot.

What teams are still in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Spain

Sweden

Australia

England

Colombia

France

What teams have been eliminated in the knockout phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland

South Africa

Norway

United States

Denmark

Nigeria

Jamaica

Morocco

The Netherlands

Japan

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

How does the knockout phase work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! It’s a lot simpler than the knockout phase. From here on out, every match is a "get it done or go home" situation – a loss means it’s the end of the line.

But what does that mean in a sport that often ends in a tie, and in a tournament that’s seen plenty of them? It still means every showdown is a must-win – it’s just that the matches will last longer. Here’s the exact rule, per FIFA:

"In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at half-time. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

"If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game."

In short, play continues for up to another 30 minutes, and if it’s still tied at the end of that half-hour, it’s time for penalty kick-a-palooza.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

Soccer spoilers: today's results

