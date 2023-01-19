Chicago off to dreary start Thursday ahead of afternoon showers

Drizzle and some fog open the day.

Temps are well above freezing. Showers will develop this afternoon. Rain at first but as evening arrives some wet snow mixes in. No accumulations are expected.

Tomorrow and Saturday look mainly cloudy but dry with highs in the mid 30s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning there will be an opportunity for actual sticking snow, maybe an inch or two before anything begins to melt Sunday afternoon when temps climb into the middle 30s again.

Today is the 23rd day in a row with above-normal temperatures in Chicago.