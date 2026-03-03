Where is “The 78"? What to know about Chicago’s newest neighborhood and the Fire’s $650M stadium

The Brief Chicago Fire FC will break ground on a $650 million, privately funded, 22,000-seat stadium in the South Loop, part of the 62-acre "The 78" development. The stadium and surrounding entertainment district aims to create jobs, host events year-round, and serve as a community hub, with no taxpayer dollars involved. Community groups, including the CBA for 78 coalition, raise concerns about potential gentrification and displacement in nearby historic neighborhoods.



The South Loop is set to get a new centerpiece: a $650 million, privately funded soccer stadium for the Chicago Fire Football Club, part of a broader development in a 62-acre area being called "The 78."

What we know:

The stadium will seat 22,000 and serve as a year-round venue for sports, concerts, and community events. Construction will begin in March 2026, with an opening targeted ahead of the 2028 Major League Soccer season.

The stadium will feature a natural grass field and an entertainment district designed to attract fans, businesses, and residents. Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto is personally funding the project, with no taxpayer dollars involved.

Dig deeper:

The 78 is a multi-billion-dollar development by Related Midwest, planned to become Chicago’s 78th neighborhood. The project spans 62 acres along the South Loop riverfront and will include retail, office space, sports and entertainment venues, and recreational areas.

What they're saying:

Mansueto said the stadium is "an investment in Chicago’s future" and will anchor the city’s newest neighborhood while creating jobs and economic growth. Club officials emphasized that the venue will serve as a community hub, not just a sports facility.

The other side:

While developers hail it as a transformative urban project, community groups warn it could accelerate gentrification and displacement.

The coalition CBA for 78, which includes local organizations such as the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community, the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, and People Matter, says historic communities of color – Chinatown, Bronzeville and Pilsen – could face rising rents, higher property taxes and economic pressure that could threaten long-term stability for residents and small businesses.

What's next:

The Chicago Fire will officially break ground on the stadium today. Officials and coalition leaders will continue discussions to address community concerns as the 78 development moves forward.