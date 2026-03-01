Elijah Hoard: Missing 23-year-old man last seen at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

The Brief Elijah Joseph Hoard, 23, was last seen Feb. 27 at O’Hare International Airport, and Chicago police are searching for him. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, and was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and cream-colored shoes. Police say he may need medical attention; anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.



Chicago police are searching for a 23-year-old man who was last seen Friday at O’Hare International Airport.

What we know:

Elijah Joseph Hoard was last seen Feb. 27 at the airport, according to police.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Hoard was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and cream-colored shoes at the time of his disappearance, police said.

Police said Hoard may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Hoard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.