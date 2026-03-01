Elijah Hoard: Missing 23-year-old man last seen at Chicago's O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 23-year-old man who was last seen Friday at O’Hare International Airport.
What we know:
Elijah Joseph Hoard was last seen Feb. 27 at the airport, according to police.
He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Hoard was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and cream-colored shoes at the time of his disappearance, police said.
Police said Hoard may be in need of medical attention.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Hoard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.