Chicago stays cool Tuesday ahead of incoming storms

Looks like another fairly cool and quiet day with a mix of clouds and sun.

Highs reach the mid/upper 60s away from the lake where a pretty strong on-shore wind will keep temps in the 50s most of the day.

It should stay dry tonight too with an increase in cloudiness and a decent breeze out of the east. That wind will be shifting out of the south and cranking up pretty good tomorrow. That will drive temperatures into the 70s and push in plenty of moisture.

Showers and storms are likely from morning forward and some storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon/evening. This will be a slow-moving storm system meaning showers will be likely on Thursday and may not completely exit stage right until midday Friday.

All signs point to a big warmup over the holiday weekend. With mid/upper 80s Sunday and Monday.