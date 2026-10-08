Chicago weather: ‘Aug-tober’ continues with 80s returning this weekend

Another day with sunshine and above average temperatures; "Aug-tober" continues across the area! The big difference, however, is that while the afternoons have been warm, it still gets a bit chilly after sunset. That will be the case again tonight.

For those out at the Sox game—and any postgame activities—should bring a jacket or long sleeves and be prepared for the cooler air.

Looking ahead

Clouds will try to increase overnight tonight and lows will fall into the 50s. Then, as we go into Friday, you won't see nearly as much sunshine. We have a decent shot at scattered showers late Friday morning through the dinner hour Friday. There may be some briefly heavy pockets of rain at times in some backyards; have the rain gear handy Friday. Despite the clouds and rain, highs will top out around 70 in most cases.

Moving into the busy weekend, we have another taste of late summer coming our way. Saturday is going to be the pick day for outdoor events with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 80s for many areas! That's about 12 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Saturday night, clouds thicken as the leftovers of a tropical storm system move this way. We may end up with some scattered showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday's forecast is still a little fuzzy, because it depends on the exact track of those tropical leftovers. As of now, there is a pretty good chance we see clouds and highs in the lower 70s. A few showers cannot be ruled out. However, it's also possible that the system tracks a bit more east (out of our area) and if so, we could end up seeing a little more sunshine and a far lower chance for rain.

Peeking into next week, we are not done with the 80s. Monday is already looking toasty for mid-October with highs in the low to middle 80s and a fair amount of sunshine. After Monday, temps slide each day: 70s on Tuesday, 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows should generally remain in the 50s and lower 60s.

Our next best chance of rain may show up toward the latter part of next week.



