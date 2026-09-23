Chicago forecast: Cloudy and breezy today, with milder weather ahead

The Brief Cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected today, with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and mild weather returns Thursday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures climb into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.



A milder stretch of weather is ahead for Chicagoland, although cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected today.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s. Winds could gust to around 20 mph. High waves are possible again into early Thursday.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with highs near 70.

Weekend outlook

What's next:

Friday will also be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with temperatures around 70. Sunday will feel much the same, with highs near 70 under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny weather returns Monday, with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s.