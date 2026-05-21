Chicago weather: Cool and breezy before Memorial Day weekend warmup

The Brief Cool and breezy weather continues across Chicagoland through Thursday, with highs mainly in the 60s and cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan. Rain chances Thursday are decreasing, with most showers expected to stay southeast of the area. A steady warming trend arrives this weekend, with highs nearing 80 degrees by Memorial Day.



Cool weather continues today and Friday with prospects for any meaningful rain tomorrow dwindling.

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with temperatures just a few degrees less chilly than yesterday. High temps should reach the low 60s except near the lake, where it will stay in the 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at a pretty good clip.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with a low in the upper 40s.

What's next:

On Friday it appears that the bulk of any rain will miss us to the southeast, or at best clip our southern counties. We will pick up some cloud cover mixing with a little bit of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Milder air arrives this weekend when highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70s, then upper 70s on Sunday, then around 80° for Memorial Day. While a shower can’t be completely ruled out during this period, the vast majority of the time will be dry.