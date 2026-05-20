Chicago weather: Cooler air settles in before warming trend arrives

The Brief Much cooler air will keep highs in the 60s across Chicagoland through Friday, with even cooler temperatures near Lake Michigan. Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry with temperatures warming from around 70 Saturday to near 80 by Monday. Rip current dangers and cold Lake Michigan water temperatures are creating hazardous conditions along Illinois and Indiana beaches.



Cooler air is taking over Chicagoland for a few days.

The normal high today is 72, and we will be at least 10° cooler than that. The official high should be around 60, but it will be a few degrees cooler near the lake and a few degrees warmer in our southwestern counties. Skies will be partly sunny.

Cooler Chicago weather before warm Memorial Day weekend

What's next:

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and continue to be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s, but once again cooler near the lake.

Friday will be a little bit milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s with an increase in cloud cover. There’s a chance for some showers at night.

Rain should be gone for the majority of the holiday weekend with highs on Saturday around 70, then mid 70s on Sunday to around 80° on Monday. There’s a small chance of a shower Saturday night, but the vast majority of the weekend will be dry.

A note about conditions on and in Lake Michigan: The water temperature along the Chicago shore is 59° but farther north in Waukegan, the water temperature is only 51. That would be certainly cool enough for hypothermia, depending on length of exposure.

In the middle of the lake, the temperature is only 38°. And for the first time this season, a "Beach Hazard Statement" will be in effect for the Illinois and Indiana shoreline. This is really all about the risk of rip currents in the lake, not on a beach.