Chicago weather: Daily rain chances through at least Thursday for Chicagoland

Tonight will be mainly dry with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Showers, storms return

An approaching storm system will bring in showers and storms Tuesday morning, likely lasting on and off through the day and into the evening. Heavy downpours are possible, and a few storms may bring gusty winds.

Temperatures will range from 70s near the Wisconsin state line to near 90 in our far southern counties.

Daily shower and storm chances will linger through Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. Friday is our next shot at a dry day before rain chances return again over the weekend.