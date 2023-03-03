Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:24 PM CST, Newton County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Lake County, Lake County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:30 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Grundy County, Kane County, La Salle County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Lake County, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Chicago weather: Slushy, stormy conditions take hold today

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Area to be hit with everything from rain to snow Friday

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook for Chicago and beyond.

CHICAGO - The worst of the snow with today’s storm will be late in the day/early evening and focused primarily east of I-57. 

Rain moves in from the south this morning likely reaching the metro between 7-9 a.m. The changeover to snow/mix happens this afternoon when the atmosphere becomes colder through the mystical process known as evaporative cooling. 

Heaviest snowfall of 3-6 inches will be most likely in northwest Indiana. Snowfall will be generally nonexistent northwest of the city, with around a slushy inch or so in the city. This will be a wet snow.  

Winds will be quite strong gusting to 40 mph at times. Precipitation ends between 8-10 p.m. 

Melting ensues quickly this weekend with highs both days in the 40s. Sunday night there could be a thunderstorm tied to a warm front that may push highs close to 60 degrees on Monday with a few showers.