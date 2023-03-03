Chicago weather: Slushy, stormy conditions take hold today

The worst of the snow with today’s storm will be late in the day/early evening and focused primarily east of I-57.

Rain moves in from the south this morning likely reaching the metro between 7-9 a.m. The changeover to snow/mix happens this afternoon when the atmosphere becomes colder through the mystical process known as evaporative cooling.

Heaviest snowfall of 3-6 inches will be most likely in northwest Indiana. Snowfall will be generally nonexistent northwest of the city, with around a slushy inch or so in the city. This will be a wet snow.

Winds will be quite strong gusting to 40 mph at times. Precipitation ends between 8-10 p.m.

Melting ensues quickly this weekend with highs both days in the 40s. Sunday night there could be a thunderstorm tied to a warm front that may push highs close to 60 degrees on Monday with a few showers.