Chicago weather: Shower chances move in Thursday and linger through the weekend

The Brief Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s Wednesday, roughly 20 degrees above Chicago's average high for Oct. 28. A cold front could bring showers or thunderstorms Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures Friday. Rain chances may taper off for Halloween trick-or-treaters Saturday evening, but more widespread rain is expected on Election Day.



What a day! Wednesday's high temperatures soared into the mid to upper 70s for most of Chicagoland with gusty south-southwest winds and plenty of sunshine. Chicago's average high temperature for Oct. 28 is 57 degrees, so we were running about 20 degrees above normal.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows only dropping into the upper 50s. There is a small chance of a few stray showers, but a better chance moves in on Thursday. Tomorrow will feature plenty of dry hours, but a passing cold front could touch off a few showers or storms. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Cooler air is expected on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain chances return Friday night and into early Saturday. As of now, it appears rain chances will taper off for trick-or-treaters Saturday evening, but an isolated shower or two could still linger in the area.

Scattered showers continue Sunday and Monday, before another storm system sweeps into the area on Tuesday, likely bringing more widespread rain to the region for Election Day.