Chicago weather: Heat wave rolls on as Fourth of July weekend brings storm chances

As expected, today was our fourth day in a row of highs in the 90s. This is something we haven't done since July 5th of last year. And the heat index values were back above 100 degrees. We will keep the hot and humid air through the night again tonight.

However, there is a higher chance for some spotty thunderstorms overnight. The best window will be from midnight to about 5 a.m., mainly in our northern Illinois counties. Severe weather is not expected, but it's possible a storm or two produces gusty winds and small hail.

Looking ahead:

Going into Friday, we'll likely see highs return to the 90s and more heat index values in the triple digits. Then, attention turns to the risk of severe weather on Friday. Odds are high that we'll see a couple clusters of storms develop after about 2 p.m. that could quickly turn severe. The biggest threat would be damaging wind gusts topping 70 mph.

The latest data suggests the storm activity will be done and out of our area by about 7 p.m. This would be great news for fireworks displays.

Saturday brings another threat of rain and thunder, this time split up. The first round would be in the morning between about 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. That round moves out and then the next shot would be between 5 p.m. and about 9 p.m. Now the second round may greatly hinge on the first. If the morning round lingers longer or is later to get going, it may prevent the second round from forming.

The more concerning issue might just be the timing as pockets of rain could linger through 9 p.m. and that would impact fireworks festivities. That said, overall computer data suggests the majority of the area would be dry around 9 p.m. Keep checking back on the forecast for updates.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and the humidity will remain thick, so feels like values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures drop a little bit going into Sunday with highs in the middle 80s expected and slightly lower humidity. More thunderstorms are possible in the early afternoon.

Next week brings a true break from the heat with highs only around 80 on Monday and lower humidity.

Expect highs in the middle 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky. Morning lows in the middle 60s.

As we get to Thursday, highs climb back into the upper 80s and chances for storms make a return.