Chicago weather: Heavy rain could bring flooding as July turns to August

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the Chicago area Friday afternoon, bringing periods of heavy rain into Saturday. Some locations could pick up at least 2 inches of rain, raising the risk of flooding. Dry weather returns Sunday, with warmer 80-degree temperatures expected by early next week.



The transition from July to August is going to be a drenched one.

Chicago heavy rain and flooding threat

Showers and thunderstorms will move into our area from west to east Friday afternoon. Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat continuing into a good portion of the day tomorrow. There is some risk of a stronger thunderstorm well southwest of Chicago.

Ahead of the rain, we will make it into the low 80s this morning, then fall into the 70s once the rain begins. The potential exists for at least 2 inches of rain in some spots and flooding could be a concern.

What's next:

Saturday's highs will only be in the low 70s with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. By tomorrow night, the area of rain will be sliding south of Chicagoland, giving way to a dry day on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures stage a rebound next week, getting into the 80s by Tuesday.