Chicago weather: Highs in the 70s with sunshine for Saturday

It’s a lovely start to the weekend, and we’re not looking too bad for your Mother’s Day either, just a bit cooler.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

After starting this morning in the 50s, we expect high temperatures in the 70s in the city and throughout much of the area.

It should be closer to 75 in the farther south and southwest suburbs. Our normal high for this time of year is around 68 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine as well. There is a small chance of rain later this afternoon, but it won’t be a big deal and will pass. Much of the area will remain dry.

Winds out of the south and southwest should be pretty gentle between 5 and 10 mph.

For your Mother’s Day Sunday, conditions will be around 10 degrees cooler than Saturday, so it might be worth bringing a jacket.

Highs should be in the lower 60s with some clouds.

It's a cooler start to the work week with highs in the upper 50s on Monday and then highs get back into the 60s later in the week.