Chicago weather: Rain returns late this week along with a strong cold front

Another gorgeous Fall day in the books! Temperatures topped out in the low to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

The average high temperature for November 4 is 54 degrees, so many of us were running five to 10 degrees above normal.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tonight will be mostly clear, mild, and breezy. Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Low temperatures will only drop into the lower 50s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and gusty with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will shift to be out of the west-northwest, gusting as high as 30-35 mph. More clouds roll in for Thursday, ahead of rain showers that arrive late Thursday night into Friday. Thursday's highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday starts off with rain, but there will be a drying trend through the day. Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 60s but soak it up! We're in for a big drop this weekend.

Following our cold front late this week, Saturday's temperatures will top out around 50 degrees, and we'll be watching for scattered rain showers. There is a chance that we could see rain mixing in with snow as cooler air moves into the region during the day.

Sunday and Monday will be significantly colder with highs around 40 on Sunday and then upper 30s on Monday. Depending on the wind direction, there could be some lake effect snow showers sneaking into the area, especially in Northwest Indiana.