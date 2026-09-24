Chicago weather: Near 70° today, mostly sunny through weekend

The Brief Highs will stay near 70 through the weekend. Lake County, Illinois, faces a beach hazard with waves up to 5 feet. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.



Mild weather will continue across the Chicago area, with mostly sunny skies through the weekend before rain chances increase next week.

Chicagoland weather outlook

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 70 degrees. A beach hazard remains in effect for Lake County, where waves could reach 5 feet.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be mostly dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70, while Sunday will be partly sunny with temperatures around 70.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s.

What's next:

Rain chances return Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Tuesday will be in the low 70s. Wednesday will be around 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.