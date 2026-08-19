Chicago weather: A pleasant weekend ahead for Chicagoland

Other than a few slow-moving showers in LaSalle County, it has been a quiet evening across Chicagoland. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Looking ahead

High pressure brings mostly clear skies to the area on Thursday with highs around 80. Our next chance of rain moves in on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. While severe storms aren't expected on Friday, heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the lower 80s.

A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but most of the area will enjoy dry skies this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs once again in the upper 70s to low 80s.



