Chicago weather: Rain moves out, leaving low-hanging clouds, muggy conditions

Much of the overnight rain was on its way out on Sunday morning, leaving lots of low-hanging cloud cover.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist JD Rudd has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible today, and it is possible that we could once again see impacts during the Air & Water Show.

But it's mostly the clouds that are with us with humidity sitting at 100% and winds only at about 6 mph.

Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We should lose some of that cloud cover by this afternoon and showers should stay away later today.

This soggy weather pattern finally breaks on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs near 80. The daytime hours of Tuesday should remain dry as well, and then shower chances return from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday and then upper 70s on Wednesday.