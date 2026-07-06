Chicago weather: Rain-soaked holiday weekend gives way to sunshine and calmer days

What a difference a few days have made. Sunshine and 80 today, after a very soggy and foggy holiday weekend.

Looking back on the weekend's rain, the three-day totals were beyond impressive. Here's a small list of just some of the eye-popping numbers:

Sugar Grove - 8.39"

Aurora - 8.22"

Plano - 7.4"

Dolton - 6.1"

Elgin - 5.6"

Officially, Chicago has seen 3.56" of rain so far this month, making this the second-wettest start to July on record (and records go back to the 1800s). In addition to that, our average monthly rain total for July is 3.71". So we have already seen nearly a month's worth of rain within the first few days.

Looking ahead:

Thankfully, clear and quiet tonight and into Tuesday. Lows tonight in the 60s for many. Sunshine and lower 80s on Tuesday with a northeast wind around 10 mph.

As we hit mid-week, it turns a bit warmer and more humid. Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 80s. Toss in the humidity and it may feel like the lower 90s. Sunshine gives way to clouds later in the day and we'll have a southwest breeze around 10-15 mph.

Rain and storm chances make a return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday. The former carries a better chance for thunder while Friday looks to be more of a shower threat. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s, while Friday's highs may stall in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Finer details on the timing of the rain are still fuzzy, but it may not rain all day. Still, be prepared to change plans.

Looking into the weekend, we should see a fair amount of sunshine and highs holding in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity may try to sneak back in as well. Then, early next week, highs in the 90s make a return to the area. Lows should hold in the 60s all through the forecast period.