Chicago July 4th crime: 8 shot, 2 killed during holiday weekend, police say

The Brief Chicago has already recorded multiple shootings, including the shooting of two police officers, over the Fourth of July weekend. Long holiday weekends in Chicago tend to see higher shooting incidents. Still, Chicago has seen a recent decrease in violent crime since the pandemic-era spike in homicides.



Multiple people have been shot, including two police officers, over this Fourth of July holiday weekend across Chicago.

As of around midday on Saturday, eight people had been shot and two people killed over the Independence Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by the Chicago Police Department.

CPD generally tallies up holiday weekend shootings starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday nights.

Auburn Gresham shooting

What we know:

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 7900 block of S. Ashland Ave. where a 54-year-old man was in an argument with a gunman. The gunman walked to a nearby blue SUV to get a gun, opened fire, and shot the victim.

The victim was shot in the hip and twice in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The gunman fled inside the SUV.

Portage Park shooting death

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, CPD responded to the 5000 block of W. Sunnyside Ave. in Portage Park, where a 47-year-old woman was in a verbal argument with a known male. Police said the male had a gun, which the woman took from him. She shot herself in the head and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where she died.

Chicago police have classified the shooting as a homicide. CPD said it is still under investigation.

Friday South Side police shooting

Two Chicago police officers and a suspect were shot and injured on the city's South Side late Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 79th Street during a traffic stop when a suspect fled on foot and officers chased them.

After officers caught up with him, a struggle ensued during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot one of the officers. The wounded officer then returned fire, shooting the suspect.

A second officer was also shot in the arm, but the bullet was stopped by their ballistic vest, police said.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to recover. The suspect was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

Separately, an 18-year-old man was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Indiana Ave. in Washington Park. He had been shot in the buttocks by a gunman who was part of a group. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A 52-year-old man was also found dead around 4:49 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Canalport Ave. in East Pilsen with head injuries. It was unclear what caused the injuries, but police have classified the death as a homicide.

Thursday shootings

Around 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 6500 block of S. Claremont Ave. in Chicago Lawn where a 51-year-old man was shot during an argument with a male offender inside a home. The victim had been shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Around 9:55 p.m., police responded to the 7200 block of S. Green St. in Englewood where a 31-year-old man was shot by an unknown gunman who had approached him on foot and shot him before fleeing. The victim had a gunshot wound in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

July 4, 2025, comparison

Dig deeper:

Looking back to last year's July 4 weekend, CPD recorded 32 shootings, 44 victims, 9 who died, between Thursday, July 3, 2025, and Sunday, July 6.

There was also a fatal stabbing and one death due to blunt force trauma.

Despite periods of violence in Chicago in recent years, homicides in the city last year fell to a historic low.

Through the first six months of 2026, homicides have increased about 5% compared to the same period in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.