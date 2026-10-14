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Chicago weather: Rain gives way to sunny, fall-like weekend

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Weather Forecast
Published October 14, 2026 11:32 AM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 11:32 AM CDT
Rain gives way to sunny, fall-like weekend in Chicago area
Rain gives way to sunny, fall-like weekend in Chicago area

Rain gives way to sunny, fall-like weekend in Chicago area

Kaitlin Cody has your Chicago weather update!

The Brief

    • Some early rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon as temperatures reach the low to mid 60s.
    • Thursday will be rainy, with a chance of afternoon storms and highs near 60.
    • Sunny, fall-like weather returns this weekend, with temperatures warming into the 60s Sunday.

CHICAGO - Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is some rain out there, but we are on a drying trend as we get into the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

Rain ends before sunny weekend

What's next:

Thursday will be another day of rain, and afternoon storms are possible. Highs will only be around 60.

Showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday. Lake effect showers may even continue into Friday for northwest Indiana.

Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.

This weekend will be sunny and fall-like. Crispy Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Sunday will be more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

We start next week with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.

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