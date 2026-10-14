Chicago weather: Rain gives way to sunny, fall-like weekend
CHICAGO - Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is some rain out there, but we are on a drying trend as we get into the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
Rain ends before sunny weekend
What's next:
Thursday will be another day of rain, and afternoon storms are possible. Highs will only be around 60.
Showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday. Lake effect showers may even continue into Friday for northwest Indiana.
Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies.
This weekend will be sunny and fall-like. Crispy Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Sunday will be more comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s!
We start next week with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.