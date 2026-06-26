Chicago weather: Scattered showers today, summer heat surge next week

Today we have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. There are scattered showers around and a small chance for a rumble of thunder.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s! There is a small chance of rain Saturday night. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Monday, the heat streak begins! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

Sunshine and the upper 90s are back Tuesday through Thursday, so we encourage you to prepare now for the heat wave ahead.