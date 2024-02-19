Chicago weather: Spring-like conditions prevail, rain possible midweek

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50 degrees. Tuesday's forecast calls for continued sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s under partly sunny skies. There's a slight chance of rain from Wednesday night into early Thursday, particularly in southern areas of Chicagoland.

Thursday's forecast expects mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 50s. The end of the week promises sunny skies from Friday through Sunday. Highs will range from the low 40s on Friday and Saturday, then climb back to the low 50s on Sunday.

Overall, the weather outlook suggests very mild conditions for the region, with temperatures well above the normal highs of 37 and lows of 23 for this time of year.