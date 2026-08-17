Chicago weather: Storms return to the Chicago area on Tuesday

What a stunning Monday! We're finally enjoying sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s for most areas. A few outlying areas may dip into the upper 50s.

Looking ahead

The chance for rain and storms returns to the area on Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Chicagoland in a level 1 Marginal Risk, meaning a few isolated severe storms are possible. The main hazards looks to be heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts if any storms end up becoming severe. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s.

We get back to nice conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Shower chances return to the forecast on Friday, but it appears to be just scattered in nature. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A few showers may linger into Saturday, but the majority of the weekend appears mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.