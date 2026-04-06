Chicago weather: Stray snow showers possible, colder temps tonight

It was a pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Chicago's average high for early April sits around 56 degrees, so we were slightly below normal on Monday.

Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A few stray snow showers are possible tonight, otherwise it'll be a mostly cloudy night with lows falling into the upper 20s. Skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Warmer air returns midweek with highs soaring to the lower 60s on Wednesday. Showers and possibly a few storms will move in Wednesday night into Thursday, but the warmth sticks around. Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the mid 60s.

Showers and a few storms are possible again on Friday with slightly cooler temps in the upper 50s. Dry skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings another chance of rain, but temperatures look nice and warm! Highs will soar into the 70s on Sunday.