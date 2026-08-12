Chicago weather: Strong storms possible Thursday and early Friday

No storms or rain expected overnight tonight in our area. There is a storm complex developing in Nebraska, but it is not expected to impact us.

Timeline:

Thursday

A strong to severe storm complex may ride into our far southern counties (generally south of I-80) between roughly 12 pm and 5 pm. Damaging wind gusts are the prime concern.

As of right now, the threat level is at 1 for a few of our southern areas...this outlook could change when the Storm Prediction Center does their overnight update. However, the most recent model data suggest this complex should stay **well** to the south of our coverage area.

With that said, we may see a line of weak thunderstorms bubble up just north of I-88 in the late afternoon to early evening. These would not be severe, but some heavy rainfall is not out of the question. Localized flooding is possible if these develop and persist over the same areas for a prolonged period of time.

Friday

The two most recent rounds of model data want to suggest we get some strong to severe weather in the very early hours of Friday morning (2 am to 6 am). The placement right now appears to be along I-80. Damaging wind gusts would be the prime concern, but there would also be a reasonable threat for heavy rainfall. This could lead to some flooding in some spots, especially for those who have already seen enough water this week.

Saturday

Finer details are hard to nail down this far out. What happens Thursday will domino into Friday, which will domino into Saturday. As of now, the guidance suggests some morning rain and thunder is possible and then we will clear out by the afternoon.



