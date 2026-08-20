Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

What a stunning Thursday! Skies have been sunny all day and temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking ahead

Friday will bring increasing cloud cover and then scattered showers and storms in the evening. While the coverage of rain and storms looks limited, any storms that develop may become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a level 1 Marginal Risk.

The weekend looks pretty nice with partly sunny skies on Saturday and then a decent amount of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.