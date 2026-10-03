Chicago weather: Sunny skies and mild temps to start the weekend

This weekend will be lovely.

Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Katilin Cody has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Our normal high today is 69, and our normal low is 50.

Monday will be a cooler day with sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

On Wednesday we have sunshine again with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.