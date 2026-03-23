Chicago weather: Temps soar to the 70s later this week and could bring severe storms

It has been a sunny and chilly Monday. High temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chicago's average high temperature for this time of March is 50 degrees.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Looking ahead:

Tuesday will be warmer in the lower 50s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks great with highs soaring into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the 70s. Areas south of I-80 may even come close to 80 degrees!

Unfortunately, the warmth will come with a catch. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves in.

Temperatures will fall to the lower 40s for highs on Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy through the day. Highs get back on track with seasonal norms over the weekend with temperatures returning to the 50s.