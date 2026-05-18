Chicago Weather: Tracking more storms possible Tuesday morning

Despite that mid-morning line of storms today, we managed to recover and temps spiked up well into the 70s and a few lower 80s.

It's going to remain warm through the night tonight with lows holding in the upper 60s.

What to Expect:

As far as storms, there appears to be two chances tonight with the first coming around the midnight hour. Spotty activity may quickly sweep through between midnight and 2 a.m. Then, another round is possible around daybreak Tuesday. However, it all hinges on how the current line of storms in the Central Plains behaves.

What we had this morning was leftovers from a similar storm line yesterday. So it's possible we will do the whole thing over again tomorrow, but with a slightly earlier timing.

Then, going into Tuesday afternoon, a cold front will move in. It's possible that front ignites another round of storms. But that all depends on what happens in the morning. If the morning is rainy and stormy, that would then lower the chances for afternoon storms. However, if we do not get morning rain and storms (if the action falls apart before getting here), that would then increase the odds of something popping along the front in the afternoon. I do expect highs to climb back into the 70s and lower 80s, but once again depends on that pesky front. Nevertheless, stay alert and be prepared for a stronger storm to fire up.

Behind said front, it is going to greatly cool down for the middle of the week. Highs around 58 to 62 for Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. Lows will tumble into the 40s.

To end the week, shower chances return Friday with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Warmer air is slated to inch back in over the weekend. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s, with Sunday being warmer than Saturday. By early next week, we could return to the 80s and catch another chance for thunderstorms.