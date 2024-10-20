Chicago weather: Warm Monday ahead, cooler temps later in the week

The Brief Clear skies Sunday night with mild lows around 53° in Chicago. Monday will be warm and sunny, with highs near 82°, about 20 degrees above normal. Cooler mid-week: highs of 66° on Wednesday and 60° on Thursday, with temps near 70° by Saturday.



Chicago will enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures tonight, with lows dipping to around 53 degrees in the city.

Monday promises to be another beautiful summer day, with abundant sunshine and highs reaching near 82 degrees—about 20 degrees above normal for mid-October.

Tuesday will remain mild, though expect a few more clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the low 70s, around 73 degrees.

Looking ahead, cooler temperatures will return mid-week.

Wednesday will see a high of 66, followed by even cooler conditions on Thursday with a high of 60 degrees.

However, by Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise again, pushing back toward 70 degrees.

