Chicago weather: Warm Wednesday ahead before Halloween rain chances

The Brief Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and gusty southwest winds. Cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy skies return Thursday and Friday, with a chance of showers. Scattered showers are possible Halloween weekend, but rain is not expected to be widespread.



Above average temperatures continue across Chicagoland! Skies were partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s for most. Chicago's average high temperature for October 27th is 58 degrees.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows only dropping to the lower 50s. Wednesday is set to bring plenty of sunshine with gusty southwest winds and temperatures soaring into the mid 70s.

More clouds will roll in on Thursday with the possibility for a few showers. Temperatures are also trending a bit cooler than originally thought, thanks to an onshore flow that'll keep temperatures down later this week.

A stray shower is possible again on Friday. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Shower chances linger into the holiday weekend with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. There may be a passing shower during Trick-or-Treating Saturday evening, but the rain should not be widespread. Plan for highs in the low to mid 60s this weekend.