Chicago weather: Warmer air continues to start November

October goes in the books with only two days cooler than normal and finishes as the sixth-warmest on record.

Rainfall on Halloween was pitiful, which boded well for holiday festivities.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What To Expect:

It also ensured that the month finished nearly an inch drier than normal. As we transition into November, there is no cold air in sight.

Every day this week will be warmer than normal.

Today expect highs in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be upper 60s.

Tuesday will be in the low 70s. Then it’s back to the low and mid 60s into the upcoming weekend.

Regarding rainfall chances, there will be a few showers today. Mainly in the morning. Tomorrow night through Wednesday, scattered showers are likely, including on Election Day.

It won’t be raining all the time.