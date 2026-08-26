Chicago weather: Warmer-than-average temperatures for the last weekend of August

A cold front moved through Chicagoland today, and fortunately, the severe weather threat shifted just east of our area. That said, we could still see a few isolated showers or storms through the early evening.

Skies become mostly clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Looking ahead

Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunshine continues into Friday with blue skies and highs in the mid 80s. The majority of the weekend appears dry with increasing cloud cover on Saturday and just a small chance for a few isolated showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and then upper 80s on Sunday.

Highs stay very warm and above average into early next week, with upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, and possibly hitting the 90s on Wednesday!