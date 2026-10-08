Chicago weather: Temps stay well above normal through next week

The Brief Temperatures will remain above normal every day in the seven-day forecast. Tonight will be comfortable for Game 4 of the White Sox-Guardians series. A few showers are possible Friday and early Sunday, but most of Isaias is expected to miss Chicagoland.



Every day in my 7-day forecast will have above-normal temperatures and in some cases by more than 10 degrees.

Chicago forecast

Weather should be just fine this evening for game four of the White Sox-Guardians series. Before that, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures not as warm as yesterday but still well above normal. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Game-time temperatures will start in the low 60s and fall into the mid 50s by game’s end.

What's next:

Friday will have similar temperatures but more cloud cover. There is also the chance of a few showers crossing the area. Then it’s off to a huge warm-up on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds will be increasing Saturday night as the remnants of Isaias approach from the south.

It still looks to me that the bulk of that system will miss Chicagoland to the east. However, a few showers are possible early Sunday, especially southeast of I-55. High temperatures will be held down because of the cloud cover, but we will still be in the low to mid 70s with more humidity.

Monday’s skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will soar once again to around 80°. A cold front comes through Monday night with a few spotty showers and then it will turn cooler, but still warmer than normal Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Isaias is now a Category 1 hurricane with 75mph winds.