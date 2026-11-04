Record mild low gives way to cooler, breezy weather in Chicago

The Brief Chicago’s low of 61 degrees Tuesday set a record for the warmest minimum temperature on November 3. Showers are expected to taper off around lunchtime today, with temperatures falling into the 50s this afternoon. The weekend looks sunny, and highs could reach the 60s again starting Monday.



Chicago broke a record yesterday! The low temperature for the day was an incredibly mild 61°. That is the record for highest minimum temperature on November 3, beating the old mark of 60° set back in 1975.

Chicago forecast

Today will not be as warm and, in fact, the warmest part of the day is right now. There is a cold front which will swing through the area later this morning. Accompanying that front are some showers that will wind down by lunchtime. The rest of the day will be breezy with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s during the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

What's next:

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a very small chance of a shower.

Friday looks about the same with highs in the mid 50s. Any rainfall would be light and spotty.

The weekend looks lovely with plenty of sun. Both days highs will be in the middle 50s. Next week we start a new warming trend with highs of 60+ starting on Monday.