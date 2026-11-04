SUV crashes into Steak & Egger in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood
CHICAGO - A crash damaged a Pilsen restaurant early Wednesday, and Chicago police said the people involved left in another vehicle.
Chicago restaurant crash
What we know:
Police said an SUV crashed into vintage diner Steak & Egger in the 1100 block of West Cermak Road around 4:59 a.m.
According to police, the people involved did not enter the business, and nothing was taken. They got into a second SUV and fled eastbound, leaving the first SUV at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about the people involved.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.