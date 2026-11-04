SUV crashes into Steak & Egger in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

The Brief An SUV crashed into Steak & Egger in Pilsen Wednesday morning. No one was injured, and nothing was taken. The people involved fled in a second car.



A crash damaged a Pilsen restaurant early Wednesday, and Chicago police said the people involved left in another vehicle.

Chicago restaurant crash

What we know:

Police said an SUV crashed into vintage diner Steak & Egger in the 1100 block of West Cermak Road around 4:59 a.m.

According to police, the people involved did not enter the business, and nothing was taken. They got into a second SUV and fled eastbound, leaving the first SUV at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the people involved.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.