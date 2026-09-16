Cooler weather settles in across Chicagoland

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms move through at least southern counties this morning. Highs stay in the 70s today and Thursday before warmer air returns. Saturday turns warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; Sunday’s rain chance is lower.



We find ourselves on the north edge of an area of showers and thunderstorms in Central Illinois right now. This activity will move through at least our southern counties this morning.

Chicago forecast

It will be much cooler today with highs in the 70s with the coolest numbers found in our northern counties. It is unlikely there will be much of any rain in our northern counties today or tomorrow.

What's next:

The next chance of showers arrives tomorrow morning and would once again favor the southern half of our viewing area for the heaviest rain. The rest of tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the 70s.

A chance of showers remains on Friday as warmer air overspreads the area once again. This will lead to a toasty day Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The chance of rain Sunday is lower but not zero so there could be a shower for the Bears game.