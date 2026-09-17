Heavy rain, storms sweep through Chicagoland

The Brief Heavy rain and a few storms are possible across Chicagoland this morning. Drier conditions should return by mid to late afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. More storm chances return Friday night through Saturday, followed by additional rain chances Sunday and Monday.



Heavy rain and a few storms are moving through Chicagoland this morning before drier conditions return later in the day.

Chicago storms

The chance for heavy rain and a few storms will continue through the morning. Conditions should gradually dry out by mid to late afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid 70s.

Live weather updates

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare and Midway airports until 7:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms

What's next:

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend forecast

The chance for storms returns Friday night and continues through Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will begin with a chance for rain, with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. Another chance for rain returns Sunday night and continues into early Monday.

Monday will be cloudy, with highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday.