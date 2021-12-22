Morning temps in the teens, rising to highs in the 30s Wednesday afternoon

Bundle up for the coldest day of the week and the coldest in over two weeks.

Plenty of December sunshine on this Wednesday, but highs only in the lower 30s. It will be a bit breezy, so wind chills will rise from the single digits this morning to the middle 20s this afternoon.

We may start off Thursday with a light mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle or snow, but most of the day should be dry.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, and warming up ten degrees with highs in the middle 40s.

It will be 50 by Friday with a chance for some light rain late.

Christmas day will be mostly cloudy and relatively mild with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Late Saturday there could be some light rain changing to light snow or flurries at night. No significant accumulation expected.

