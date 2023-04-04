Severe weather could dampen Election Day in Chicago

The cannon is loaded but will there be a spark to light it off? Strong to severe storms remain possible in Chicago today from midday through tomorrow morning.

All hazards are on the table but unlike Friday, confidence is lower with a distinct "failure mode" present. That said, all of Chicagoland needs to be "weather aware" and understand the high ceiling of possible outcomes.

There will be a huge temperature spread from north to south in our area today with upper 40s far north to mid 70s far south.

Eventually, all of our viewing area gets into the warm sector with temps tonight in the 60s.

By midday tomorrow things should be quieting down with a passage of a cold front. The rest of the forecast looks pleasant.

It will be cooler Thursday but a nice weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.