Severe weather could dampen Election Day in Chicago

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Election Day forecast

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down what Chicago weather will be like Tuesday as voters flock to the polls.

CHICAGO - The cannon is loaded but will there be a spark to light it off? Strong to severe storms remain possible in Chicago today from midday through tomorrow morning.

All hazards are on the table but unlike Friday, confidence is lower with a distinct "failure mode" present. That said, all of Chicagoland needs to be "weather aware" and understand the high ceiling of possible outcomes. 

There will be a huge temperature spread from north to south in our area today with upper 40s far north to mid 70s far south.  

Eventually, all of our viewing area gets into the warm sector with temps tonight in the 60s. 

By midday tomorrow things should be quieting down with a passage of a cold front. The rest of the forecast looks pleasant. 

It will be cooler Thursday but a nice weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chicago voters encouraged to turn out early to miss Election Day storms

Chicago is one day away from deciding who will become the city's next mayor. Officials are urging residents to get to the polls early on Tuesday to avoid afternoon storms.