Brandon Johnson receives endorsement from US Rep. Danny Davis

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Election
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson received support from a prominent Chicago congressman Monday.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis announced he is endorsing Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff election.

Davis has been in Congress since 1996, but has been involved in Chicago politics since the late 70's.

"[Johnson] is fair-minded, meaning that he will represent every part of the city of Chicago. He is well-prepared being a Chicago Public School teacher, which means that he is educated but he's also a father," Davis said.

Davis said Johnson has a great plan to create the safest environment and has a record of achievement and accomplishment