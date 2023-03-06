Brandon Johnson receives endorsement from US Rep. Danny Davis

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson received support from a prominent Chicago congressman Monday.

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis announced he is endorsing Johnson in the April 4 mayoral runoff election.

Davis has been in Congress since 1996, but has been involved in Chicago politics since the late 70's.

"[Johnson] is fair-minded, meaning that he will represent every part of the city of Chicago. He is well-prepared being a Chicago Public School teacher, which means that he is educated but he's also a father," Davis said.

Davis said Johnson has a great plan to create the safest environment and has a record of achievement and accomplishment