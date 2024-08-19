DNC speaker schedule Monday: Joe Biden headlines first day of convention
CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention speaker schedule for Monday is out and features several high-profile party members such as Hilllary Clinton and President Joe Biden.
Main programming for the DNC kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at the United Center.
Monday’s theme is For the People. The headline speaker of the night will be President Joe Biden. Others speakers include First Lady Jill Biden and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
All speeches and remarks will be streamed in the video player at the top of this story as well as fox32chicago.com/live and on the FOX LOCAL app for connected TVs.
DNC officials said additional speakers will be announced.
DNC Speaker Schedule
5:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump Voter
Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks: "Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction"
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator
Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
United States Secretary of Commerce
Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States
Introduction
Ashley Biden
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States