Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa: Live updates

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2024 presidential primary season, got underway Monday, with most of the focus on the Republican nomination and the weather.

RELATED: What are the Iowa caucuses and how do they work?

As Republicans try to unseat President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump was expected to win the GOP's Iowa caucuses. But his performance will be scrutinized, as will that of his main challengers, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Follow live updates below. All timestamps are in Eastern Standard Time.

9:28 p.m. - Haley and DeSantis have eyes on second place

The contest for runner-up narrowed to the former U.N. ambassador and the Florida governor on Monday night after Trump was declared the winner of the first-in-the-nation GOP voting contest.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson are among the other candidates competing for votes.

9:08 p.m. - Trump addresses caucus site shortly before winning Iowa

Shortly before Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa caucuses, Trump was greeted with loud cheers and applause as he addressed a crowd in Des Moines.

"I would appreciate your vote. I think I deserve it," he said, making the case that things were much better when he was in charge. "We were a great nation three years ago and today people are laughing at us," he said.

Trump was proceeded on stage by Asa Hutchinson and followed by Vivek Ramaswamy.

8:41 p.m. - Trump wins Iowa’s first-in-the-nation GOP caucuses

Trump has won Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses, giving him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

He will take the lion's share of the state's 40 delegates.This result solidifies his place as the current frontrunner for the nomination.

His rivals are jostling for second place, hoping for a bump heading into New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23.

So far, Trump is significantly outperforming his second-place 2016 caucus finish, when he received 24% of the vote, compared to 28% for Ted Cruz.

8:28 p.m. - Trump already holds commanding lead

It's a little after 8pm Eastern, and former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead according to the Fox News Decision Desk as doors are closing in Iowa's Republican caucus meetings.

He has a deep bond with GOP voters; particularly rural Americans. Governor Ron DeSantis and former Governor Nikki Haley are locked in a tight battle for second place.

DeSantis made a push for Evangelical Christians, but so far his support with that group is only slightly greater than with non-evangelicals.

Meanwhile, Haley's base is more urban. And she carries four-in-ten voters who say they are "non-MAGA."

Ramaswamy is running further behind.

5:35 p.m. - Iowa GOP caucusgoers say no to the status quo

Iowa GOP caucusgoers want sweeping changes to how the federal government is run, according to AP VoteCast.

About 3 in 10 say they are seeking a complete and total upheaval. An additional 6 in 10 caucusgoers say they want substantial changes.

Most caucusgoers trust Iowa elections, but about 4 in 10 are not too confident or not at all confident in the integrity of U.S. elections. Nearly 6 in 10 have little to no confidence in the U.S. legal system.

5:30 p.m. - Top issues for Iowa GOP caucusgoers: Immigration, economy

About 4 in 10 GOP caucusgoers say immigration is the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast.

About one-third said it was the economy. Fewer people named other priorities, including foreign policy, health care, abortion or energy.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.