CTA rider stabbed in face while riding train on South Side

The Brief A 44-year-old man was stabbed with a sharp object while riding a Green Line train late Thursday night. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been announced.



A man was stabbed while riding a CTA train late Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The 44-year-old was riding on a Green Line car around 10:45 p.m. when someone pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed him near the 47th Street station, according to Chicago police.

Paramedics treated the victim on the scene and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.