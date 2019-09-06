Flannery Fired Up: Can Kim Foxx claim credit for shootings, killings being down?

Three of the candidates already planning to challenge Kim Foxx appear on this edition of Flannery Fired Up. All are themselves former state or federal prosecutors, including Democrat Donna More.

Two Republicans have announced, setting the state for a rare countywide GOP primary next March 17th. They are Christoipher Pfannkuche, the 2016 Republican nominee, and former Cook County Circuit Court Judge Patrick O’Brien.

We have invited Incumbent Foxx and Democrat Bill Conway to join us in the weeks to come. Conway’s father last month gave his campaign a half-million dollars, triggering a provision in campaign finance law that abolishes all limits on contributions for every candidate in the contest.

Also joining us to discuss the City Hall budget crisis inherited by Mayor Lightfoot and her proposals to deal with it are two North Side aldermen: Scott Waguespack (32nd Ward) and Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward). Home sellers in their communities would be disproportionately affected by the mayor’s proposed real estate transfer tax. It would be imposed on all home sales of $500,000 or more, though the mayor has not yet specified what the rate would be.