1 in custody after stray bullet strikes CPD squad car; no officers hurt

One person was placed in custody Thursday night after a stray bullet struck an unmarked squad car in West Englewood.

Two officers were sitting in a vehicle in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when a male fired shots from a passing gray Chrysler, Chicago police said.

The male in the Chrysler was aiming at another vehicle in traffic when one of the bullets struck the officer’s car door, according to police. No officers were shot or injured in the incident.

The grey Chrysler was seen driving south on Damen when two males got out, leaving on foot, police said.

One was taken into custody and brought to Area One headquarters, according to police. Officers were still searching for the second male, police said.

The vehicle was recovered with a handgun in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said.

The officers were not the intended target, according to police. In an earlier statement, officers said shots were fired at the police.

No officers returned fire during the incident, according to police.