1 in serious condition, 3 others wounded in drive-by in Marquette Park

Four people were wounded in a drive-by Saturday morning in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 3:30 a.m. they were standing near a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court, when someone inside a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old woman was struck in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. A second woman, 29, was struck in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Two men, both 30-years-old, were struck, one in the leg and the other in the abdomen, police said. The first man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and is in good condition, while the other man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.